Could Gevo Inc.’s (NASDAQ: GEVO) Earnings Exceed Your Expectations?

In today’s recent session, 1.33 million shares of the Gevo Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) have been traded, and its beta is 3.06. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.23, and it changed around $0.07 or 5.90% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $284.70M. GEVO at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.80, offering almost -290.24% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.01, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 17.89% since then. We note from Gevo Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.18 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.01 million.

Gevo Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) trade information

Instantly GEVO has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 5.90% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -35.35% year-to-date, but still down -0.13% over the last five days. On the other hand, Gevo Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) is 5.90% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 42.76 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.42 day(s).

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Gevo Inc. (GEVO) estimates and forecasts

Gevo Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -45.65 percent over the past six months and at a 12.12% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -7.30%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 1,146.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3.33 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Gevo Inc. to make $3.36 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $89k and $1.22 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 3,641.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 175.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 57.00%. Gevo Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -46.30% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 25.00% per year for the next five years.

GEVO Dividends

Gevo Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 10.

Gevo Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.83% of Gevo Inc. shares, and 49.96% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 51.41%. Gevo Inc. stock is held by 210 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 11.29% of the shares, which is about 26.79 million shares worth $41.26 million.

State Street Corporation, with 7.20% or 17.09 million shares worth $26.32 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2023. The former held 17.24 million shares worth $31.89 million, making up 7.27% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 6.64 million shares worth around $12.61 million, which represents about 2.80% of the total shares outstanding.