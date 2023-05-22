Could eMagin Corporation (AMEX: EMAN) Be A Life-Changing Stock?

In the last trading session, 2.49 million shares of the eMagin Corporation (AMEX:EMAN) were traded, and its beta was 2.03. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.00, and it changed around -$0.01 or -0.50% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $166.90M. EMAN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.49, offering almost -24.5% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.55, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 72.5% since then. We note from eMagin Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.78 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 860.10K.

eMagin Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended EMAN as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. eMagin Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.03 for the current quarter.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

eMagin Corporation (AMEX:EMAN) trade information

Instantly EMAN has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.50% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.08 on Friday, 05/19/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.85%. The company’s shares are currently up 135.29% year-to-date, but still up 25.00% over the last five days. On the other hand, eMagin Corporation (AMEX:EMAN) is -2.91% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.03 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.93 day(s).

Analyst projections state that EMAN is forecast to be at a low of $1.00 and a high of $3.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -50.0% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 50.0% from its current level to reach the projected low.

eMagin Corporation (EMAN) estimates and forecasts

eMagin Corporation share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 128.28 percent over the past six months and at a -266.67% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -5.90%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -2.80%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $6.96 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect eMagin Corporation to make $7.66 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $7.16 million and $7.62 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -2.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 0.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 42.50%. eMagin Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 79.90% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 20.00% per year for the next five years.

EMAN Dividends

eMagin Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 09 and August 14.

eMagin Corporation (AMEX:EMAN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.43% of eMagin Corporation shares, and 11.99% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 12.29%. eMagin Corporation stock is held by 37 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 5.18% of the shares, which is about 4.3 million shares worth $8.94 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 1.11% or 0.92 million shares worth $1.92 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 2.92 million shares worth $2.49 million, making up 3.55% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.91 million shares worth around $0.77 million, which represents about 1.10% of the total shares outstanding.