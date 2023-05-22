CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ: CNEY) Stock: Can It Go Higher?

In today’s recent session, 0.77 million shares of the CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.24, and it changed around $0.0 or 1.72% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $9.70M. CNEY at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.91, offering almost -1112.5% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.17, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 29.17% since then. We note from CN Energy Group. Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.82 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 909.07K.

CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY) trade information

Instantly CNEY has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 1.72% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.2420 on Friday, 05/19/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.83%. The company’s shares are currently down -68.56% year-to-date, but still up 12.87% over the last five days. On the other hand, CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY) is 5.26% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.64 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.46 day(s).

CNEY Dividends

CN Energy Group. Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in June.

CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 23.86% of CN Energy Group. Inc. shares, and 0.08% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.11%. CN Energy Group. Inc. stock is held by 4 institutions, with Sabby Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 17.53% of the shares, which is about 4.05 million shares worth $0.98 million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with 1.08% or 0.25 million shares worth $60573.0 as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 8671.0 shares worth $2099.0, making up 0.04% of all outstanding shares.