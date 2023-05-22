ClearOne Inc. (NASDAQ: CLRO): Today’s Most Interesting Shares

In the last trading session, 1.98 million shares of the ClearOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) were traded, and its beta was 0.92. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.55, and it changed around $0.12 or 4.94% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $58.19M. CLRO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.61, offering almost -2.35% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.50, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 80.39% since then. We note from ClearOne Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 6.87 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.13 million.

ClearOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) trade information

Instantly CLRO has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.94% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.65 on Friday, 05/19/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.77%. The company’s shares are currently up 67.76% year-to-date, but still up 32.81% over the last five days. On the other hand, ClearOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) is 96.15% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.22 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.27 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 36.25% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CLRO is forecast to be at a low of $4.00 and a high of $4.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -56.86% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -56.86% from its current level to reach the projected low.

ClearOne Inc. (CLRO) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -32.60%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $6.68 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect ClearOne Inc. to make $7.21 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2018. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $10.56 million and $9.26 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -36.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -22.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 21.40%. ClearOne Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 310.60% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 13.00% per year for the next five years.

CLRO Dividends

ClearOne Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 07 and August 11.

ClearOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 47.87% of ClearOne Inc. shares, and 4.09% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 7.84%. ClearOne Inc. stock is held by 17 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 1.88% of the shares, which is about 0.45 million shares worth $0.68 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 1.54% or 0.37 million shares worth $0.56 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 0.23 million shares worth $0.35 million, making up 0.96% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.11 million shares worth around $0.17 million, which represents about 0.48% of the total shares outstanding.