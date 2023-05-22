Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ: CLNE) Surprises Bears With Its Outlook.

In the last trading session, 1.69 million shares of the Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) were traded, and its beta was 2.10. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.49, and it changed around -$0.08 or -1.75% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.02B. CLNE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.58, offering almost -91.09% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.84, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 14.48% since then. We note from Clean Energy Fuels Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.77 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.24 million.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.90. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended CLNE as a Hold, whereas 9 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.03 for the current quarter.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) trade information

Instantly CLNE has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.75% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.66 on Friday, 05/19/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.65%. The company’s shares are currently down -13.65% year-to-date, but still up 2.98% over the last five days. On the other hand, Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) is 5.40% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 12.4 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.89 day(s).

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE) estimates and forecasts

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -38.07 percent over the past six months and at a -1,200.00% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -2.50%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 12.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $103.75 million in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect Clean Energy Fuels Corp. to make $108.63 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $97.22 million and $125.69 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 6.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -13.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -15.30%.

CLNE Dividends

Clean Energy Fuels Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 02 and August 07.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 20.78% of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. shares, and 48.05% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 60.66%. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. stock is held by 295 institutions, with Grantham, Mayo, Van Otterloo & Co. LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 6.81% of the shares, which is about 15.19 million shares worth $66.21 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 5.98% or 13.34 million shares worth $58.15 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2023. The former held 5.05 million shares worth $28.28 million, making up 2.27% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 5.03 million shares worth around $26.15 million, which represents about 2.26% of the total shares outstanding.