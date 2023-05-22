Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CTXR): Stock Forecast For 2023 Remains Weak With A Downward Revision Of 35.3%

In the last trading session, 1.18 million shares of the Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) were traded, and its beta was 1.41. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.18, and it changed around $0.05 or 4.42% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $179.50M. CTXR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.71, offering almost -44.92% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.77, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 34.75% since then. We note from Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.3 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.35 million.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) trade information

Instantly CTXR has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.42% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.4200 on Friday, 05/19/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 16.9%. The company’s shares are currently up 49.37% year-to-date, but still down -16.31% over the last five days. On the other hand, Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) is -14.49% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 13.6 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 10.65 day(s).

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR) estimates and forecasts

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 7.27 percent over the past six months and at a 43.48% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 13.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 40.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 33.30% in the next quarter.

3 analysts expect Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. to make $370k in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 34.40%.

CTXR Dividends

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 10 and May 15.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 8.42% of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, and 11.48% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 12.54%. Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock is held by 69 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 32.69% of the shares, which is about 6.05 million shares worth $7.08 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 12.63% or 2.34 million shares worth $2.74 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 3.96 million shares worth $3.13 million, making up 21.38% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 1.82 million shares worth around $1.44 million, which represents about 9.82% of the total shares outstanding.