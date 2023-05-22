Can GSI Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: GSIT) Shares Make A Higher Price Run?

In the last trading session, 25.91 million shares of the GSI Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) were traded, and its beta was 0.55. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.00, and it changed around $0.08 or 1.35% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $146.10M. GSIT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.30, offering almost -21.67% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.45, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 75.83% since then. We note from GSI Technology Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 24.51 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.07 million.

GSI Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) trade information

Instantly GSIT has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.35% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 7.30 on Friday, 05/19/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 17.81%. The company’s shares are currently up 246.82% year-to-date, but still up 17.88% over the last five days. On the other hand, GSI Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) is 290.88% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.16 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.54 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 25.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GSIT is forecast to be at a low of $8.00 and a high of $8.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -33.33% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -33.33% from its current level to reach the projected low.

GSI Technology Inc. (GSIT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -22.31%. GSI Technology Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 25.90% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 10.00% per year for the next five years.

GSIT Dividends

GSI Technology Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 03 and May 08.

GSI Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 30.96% of GSI Technology Inc. shares, and 21.18% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 30.68%. GSI Technology Inc. stock is held by 33 institutions, with Roumell Asset Management LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 6.90% of the shares, which is about 1.7 million shares worth $2.93 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 2.97% or 0.73 million shares worth $1.26 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Starboard Investment Tr-Roumell Opportunistic Value Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2023. The former held 1.7 million shares worth $2.78 million, making up 6.90% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 0.48 million shares worth around $0.83 million, which represents about 1.95% of the total shares outstanding.