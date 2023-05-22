Can Assertio Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ASRT) Shares Make A Higher Price Run?

In today’s recent session, 0.51 million shares of the Assertio Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) have been traded, and its beta is 1.36. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.93, and it changed around -$0.37 or -5.07% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $394.13M. ASRT at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.01, offering almost -15.58% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.07, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 70.13% since then. We note from Assertio Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.7 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.49 million.

Assertio Holdings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended ASRT as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Assertio Holdings Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.14 for the current quarter.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Assertio Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) trade information

Instantly ASRT has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -5.07% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 7.40 on Friday, 05/19/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.35%. The company’s shares are currently up 61.16% year-to-date, but still down -5.33% over the last five days. On the other hand, Assertio Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) is 12.32% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 9.59 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.25 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.75, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 28.92% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ASRT is forecast to be at a low of $9.00 and a high of $10.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -44.3% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -29.87% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Assertio Holdings Inc. (ASRT) estimates and forecasts

Assertio Holdings Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 145.74 percent over the past six months and at a -82.27% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 13.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -12.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 75.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 8.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $39.83 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Assertio Holdings Inc. to make $40.85 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $35.13 million and $31.35 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 13.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 30.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 19.20%. Assertio Holdings Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -81.80% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 25.00% per year for the next five years.

ASRT Dividends

Assertio Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 07 and August 11.

Assertio Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.90% of Assertio Holdings Inc. shares, and 33.97% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 34.63%. Assertio Holdings Inc. stock is held by 109 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 4.34% of the shares, which is about 2.41 million shares worth $15.37 million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with 3.62% or 2.01 million shares worth $12.82 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Invesco ETF Tr II-Invesco DWA Small Cap Momentum ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 1.45 million shares worth $6.24 million, making up 2.61% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr II-Invesco DWA Small Cap Momentum ETF held roughly 1.24 million shares worth around $7.87 million, which represents about 2.22% of the total shares outstanding.