Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ: BMBL) Could Be A Good Bet If You’re A Risk-Capital Investor

In the last trading session, 2.05 million shares of the Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $16.14, and it changed around -$0.61 or -3.64% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.30B. BMBL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $39.33, offering almost -143.68% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $15.88, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 1.61% since then. We note from Bumble Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.26 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.76 million.

Bumble Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.10. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 22 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 3 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 8 recommended BMBL as a Hold, whereas 11 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Bumble Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.03 for the current quarter.

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) trade information

Instantly BMBL has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.64% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 17.13 on Friday, 05/19/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.78%. The company’s shares are currently down -23.33% year-to-date, but still up 0.94% over the last five days. On the other hand, Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) is -6.54% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7.07 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.38 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $24.54, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 34.23% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BMBL is forecast to be at a low of $19.00 and a high of $35.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -116.85% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -17.72% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Bumble Inc. (BMBL) estimates and forecasts

Bumble Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -33.25 percent over the past six months and at a -34.29% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 16.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 200.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -42.90% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 17.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 18 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $256.71 million in revenue for the current quarter. 18 analysts expect Bumble Inc. to make $275.7 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $220.45 million and $237.53 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 16.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 16.10%.

BMBL Dividends

Bumble Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 04.

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.59% of Bumble Inc. shares, and 99.37% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 99.96%. Bumble Inc. stock is held by 310 institutions, with Blackstone Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 26.63% of the shares, which is about 36.64 million shares worth $716.26 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 6.85% or 9.43 million shares worth $184.3 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. and JP Morgan Growth Advantage Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2023. The former held 3.51 million shares worth $90.26 million, making up 2.55% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, JP Morgan Growth Advantage Fund held roughly 2.93 million shares worth around $61.78 million, which represents about 2.13% of the total shares outstanding.