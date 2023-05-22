Braskem S.A. (NYSE: BAK): A Stock Worth Thinking About Today

In the last trading session, 1.68 million shares of the Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) were traded, and its beta was 1.65. Most recently the company’s share price was $9.55, and it changed around $0.22 or 2.36% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.78B. BAK currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $19.64, offering almost -105.65% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.26, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 34.45% since then. We note from Braskem S.A.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.74 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.17 million.

Braskem S.A. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended BAK as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Braskem S.A. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.43 for the current quarter.

Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) trade information

Instantly BAK has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.36% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 9.74 on Friday, 05/19/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.95%. The company’s shares are currently up 3.80% year-to-date, but still down -3.24% over the last five days. On the other hand, Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) is 24.67% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.24 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.4 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $13.20, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 27.65% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BAK is forecast to be at a low of $8.79 and a high of $19.18. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -100.84% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 7.96% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Braskem S.A. (BAK) estimates and forecasts

Braskem S.A. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -14.66 percent over the past six months and at a -225.00% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -20.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -123.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 77.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -10.10%, down from the previous year.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -15.80%. Braskem S.A. earnings are expected to increase by -102.40% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 9.70% per year for the next five years.

BAK Dividends

Braskem S.A.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in June. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 34.61 percent and its annual dividend per share was 3.31. It is important to note, however, that the 34.61% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Braskem S.A. shares, and 2.60% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 2.60%. Braskem S.A. stock is held by 71 institutions, with NFJ Investment Group LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 4.58% of the shares, which is about 1.3 million shares worth $9.99 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 2.25% or 0.64 million shares worth $4.91 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

DFA Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2023. The former held 0.45 million shares worth $4.2 million, making up 1.60% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk held roughly 0.38 million shares worth around $3.46 million, which represents about 1.32% of the total shares outstanding.