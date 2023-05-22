Bit Digital Inc. (NASDAQ: BTBT): Today’s Most Interesting Shares

In the last trading session, 2.05 million shares of the Bit Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) were traded, and its beta was 5.65. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.34, and it changed around -$0.11 or -4.49% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $202.20M. BTBT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.58, offering almost -10.26% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.53, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 77.35% since then. We note from Bit Digital Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.91 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.46 million.

Bit Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) trade information

Instantly BTBT has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.49% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.58 on Friday, 05/19/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.3%. The company’s shares are currently up 290.00% year-to-date, but still up 18.18% over the last five days. On the other hand, Bit Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) is 36.05% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 10.13 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.32 day(s).

Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT) estimates and forecasts

Bit Digital Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 110.81 percent over the past six months and at a 64.18% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 18.50%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 10.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $7.5 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Bit Digital Inc. to make $8.1 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $8.57 million and $6.82 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -12.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 18.90%.

BTBT Dividends

Bit Digital Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 22 and May 24.

Bit Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.78% of Bit Digital Inc. shares, and 17.10% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 17.23%. Bit Digital Inc. stock is held by 62 institutions, with Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 2.35% of the shares, which is about 1.94 million shares worth $2.99 million.

Van Eck Associates Corporation, with 1.94% or 1.6 million shares worth $2.46 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Global X Fds-Global X Blockchain ETF and Exchange Traded Concepts Tr-Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2023. The former held 1.78 million shares worth $2.74 million, making up 2.16% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Exchange Traded Concepts Tr-Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF held roughly 1.2 million shares worth around $0.72 million, which represents about 1.46% of the total shares outstanding.