Bionano Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ: BNGO) Could See Prices Soar In The Coming Months

In the last trading session, 6.25 million shares of the Bionano Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) were traded, and its beta was 2.25. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.67, and it changed around -$0.01 or -1.66% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $208.21M. BNGO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.35, offering almost -549.25% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.60, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 10.45% since then. We note from Bionano Genomics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 7.71 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.30 million.

Bionano Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) trade information

Instantly BNGO has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.66% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.7088 on Friday, 05/19/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.47%. The company’s shares are currently down -54.27% year-to-date, but still up 0.77% over the last five days. On the other hand, Bionano Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) is -4.63% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 62.26 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.27 day(s).

Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO) estimates and forecasts

Bionano Genomics Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -75.18 percent over the past six months and at a 13.04% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 11.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 9.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 9.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 30.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $8.29 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Bionano Genomics Inc. to make $9.6 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $6.67 million and $6.79 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 24.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 41.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 28.50%.

BNGO Dividends

Bionano Genomics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 02 and August 07.

Bionano Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.82% of Bionano Genomics Inc. shares, and 27.93% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 28.45%. Bionano Genomics Inc. stock is held by 212 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 7.58% of the shares, which is about 23.26 million shares worth $15.53 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 5.35% or 16.41 million shares worth $10.96 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 8.9 million shares worth $5.94 million, making up 2.91% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 6.64 million shares worth around $4.44 million, which represents about 2.17% of the total shares outstanding.