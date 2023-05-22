BIOLASE Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOL) Surprises Bears With Upbeat Outlook.

In the last trading session, 1.6 million shares of the BIOLASE Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) were traded, and its beta was 1.39. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.16, and it changed around $0.0 or 0.94% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.41M. BIOL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.94, offering almost -3612.5% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.10, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 37.5% since then. We note from BIOLASE Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.46 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.51 million.

BIOLASE Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended BIOL as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. BIOLASE Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.12 for the current quarter.

BIOLASE Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) trade information

Instantly BIOL has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.94% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.2332 on Friday, 05/19/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 31.39%. The company’s shares are currently down -75.15% year-to-date, but still down -30.45% over the last five days. On the other hand, BIOLASE Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) is -46.18% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.82 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.38 day(s).

BIOLASE Inc. (BIOL) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 86.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 91.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 23.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $14.96 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect BIOLASE Inc. to make $15.62 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $12.23 million and $10.65 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 22.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 46.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -61.70%. BIOLASE Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -47.30% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 20.00% per year for the next five years.

BIOL Dividends

BIOLASE Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 10 and May 15.

BIOLASE Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 15.47% of BIOLASE Inc. shares, and 12.98% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 15.35%. BIOLASE Inc. stock is held by 30 institutions, with Perkins Capital Management, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 9.82% of the shares, which is about 2.72 million shares worth $0.77 million.

AWM Investment Company, Inc., with 6.99% or 1.94 million shares worth $0.55 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 0.17 million shares worth $0.11 million, making up 0.63% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 92558.0 shares worth around $60162.0, which represents about 0.35% of the total shares outstanding.