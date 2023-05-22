BIMI International Medical Inc.: Why Investors Shouldn’t Get Rid Of BIMI Stock In 2023

In today’s recent session, 0.72 million shares of the BIMI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI) have been traded, and its beta is 0.21. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.10, and it changed around $0.23 or 26.73% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.70M. BIMI at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $10.30, offering almost -836.36% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.48, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 56.36% since then. We note from BIMI International Medical Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 34070.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 120.19K.

BIMI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI) trade information

Instantly BIMI has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 26.73% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.2200 on Friday, 05/19/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.84%. The company’s shares are currently down -10.57% year-to-date, but still up 37.33% over the last five days. On the other hand, BIMI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI) is 53.61% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.29 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.88 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $625.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 99.82% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BIMI is forecast to be at a low of $625.00 and a high of $625.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -56718.18% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -56718.18% from its current level to reach the projected low.

BIMI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 36.70% of BIMI International Medical Inc. shares, and 0.36% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.58%. BIMI International Medical Inc. stock is held by 4 institutions, with Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 5.09% of the shares, which is about 0.22 million shares worth $0.12 million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with 0.29% or 12500.0 shares worth $6860.0 as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 357.0 shares worth $446.0, making up 0.01% of all outstanding shares.