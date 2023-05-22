Avidity Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: RNA): Performance Review And Forecast

In today’s recent session, 0.82 million shares of the Avidity Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $11.85, and it changed around $1.03 or 9.52% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $757.08M. RNA at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $25.74, offering almost -117.22% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.83, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 17.05% since then. We note from Avidity Biosciences Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.0 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.34 million.

Avidity Biosciences Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.90. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended RNA as a Hold, whereas 8 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Avidity Biosciences Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.8 for the current quarter.

Avidity Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) trade information

Instantly RNA has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 9.52% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 12.21 on Friday, 05/19/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.95%. The company’s shares are currently down -46.60% year-to-date, but still up 5.34% over the last five days. On the other hand, Avidity Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) is -27.39% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 9.93 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.76 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $37.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 67.97% from its current value. Analyst projections state that RNA is forecast to be at a low of $20.00 and a high of $71.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -499.16% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -68.78% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Avidity Biosciences Inc. (RNA) estimates and forecasts

Avidity Biosciences Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -2.47 percent over the past six months and at a 2.99% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 11.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 13.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -1.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -8.70%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.14 million in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect Avidity Biosciences Inc. to make $2.14 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $2.18 million and $2.37 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -1.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -9.70%.

RNA Dividends

Avidity Biosciences Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 07 and August 11.

Avidity Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 5.17% of Avidity Biosciences Inc. shares, and 102.97% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 108.58%. Avidity Biosciences Inc. stock is held by 218 institutions, with Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 9.69% of the shares, which is about 6.86 million shares worth $105.37 million.

RA Capital Management, L.P., with 9.06% or 6.42 million shares worth $98.5 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 3.36 million shares worth $74.57 million, making up 4.75% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF held roughly 2.04 million shares worth around $48.38 million, which represents about 2.88% of the total shares outstanding.