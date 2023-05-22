Audacy Inc. (NYSE: AUD) Could Bring Massive Returns?

In the last trading session, 4.43 million shares of the Audacy Inc. (NYSE:AUD) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.09, and it changed around -$0.02 or -12.52% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $13.24M. AUD currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.94, offering almost -2055.56% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.09. We note from Audacy Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 17.02 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.21 million.

Audacy Inc. (NYSE:AUD) trade information

Instantly AUD has showed a red trend with a performance of -12.52% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -58.42% year-to-date, but still down -18.25% over the last five days. On the other hand, Audacy Inc. (NYSE:AUD) is -31.68% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 10.65 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.92 day(s).

Audacy Inc. (AUD) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -1,700.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 90.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -5.80%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $291.8 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Audacy Inc. to make $298.7 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $319.44 million and $323.8 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -8.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -7.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -27.62%.

AUD Dividends

Audacy Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 03 and August 07.

Audacy Inc. (NYSE:AUD)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 17.13% of Audacy Inc. shares, and 45.92% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 55.42%. Audacy Inc. stock is held by 143 institutions, with Invesco Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 3.86% of the shares, which is about 5.64 million shares worth $0.76 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 3.78% or 5.54 million shares worth $0.75 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Schwab Strategic Tr-Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2023. The former held 3.5 million shares worth $0.75 million, making up 2.59% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 3.14 million shares worth around $0.71 million, which represents about 2.32% of the total shares outstanding.