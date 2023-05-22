Athenex Inc. (NASDAQ: ATNX) Surprises The Bears, Looks Good Going Forward

In today’s recent session, 0.4 million shares of the Athenex Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) have been traded, and its beta is 1.42. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.32, and it changed around -$0.03 or -9.14% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.30M. ATNX at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $23.80, offering almost -7337.5% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.34, which indicates that the recent value has fallen by an impressive -6.25% since then. We note from Athenex Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.71 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 195.46K.

Athenex Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended ATNX as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Athenex Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$1.71 for the current quarter.

Athenex Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) trade information

Instantly ATNX has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -9.14% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.4199 on Friday, 05/19/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 23.79%. The company’s shares are currently down -89.22% year-to-date, but still down -28.94% over the last five days. On the other hand, Athenex Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) is -75.63% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.36 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.24 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 87.2% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ATNX is forecast to be at a low of $2.50 and a high of $2.50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -681.25% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -681.25% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Athenex Inc. (ATNX) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 46.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 70.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 0.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $24.43 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Athenex Inc. to make $26.87 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $29.72 million and $31.52 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -17.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -14.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 17.30%.

ATNX Dividends

Athenex Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around July 26 and July 31.

Athenex Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 9.73% of Athenex Inc. shares, and 29.87% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 33.10%. Athenex Inc. stock is held by 69 institutions, with Perceptive Advisors Llc being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 8.96% of the shares, which is about 0.78 million shares worth $0.25 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 3.10% or 0.27 million shares worth $85543.0 as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and USAA Mutual Fund Tr-Science & Technology Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 0.33 million shares worth $0.11 million, making up 3.83% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, USAA Mutual Fund Tr-Science & Technology Fund held roughly 0.28 million shares worth around $89712.0, which represents about 3.25% of the total shares outstanding.