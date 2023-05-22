Are Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: LXRX) Shares Ready For A Higher Price Run?

In the last trading session, 1.33 million shares of the Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) were traded, and its beta was 1.27. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.01, and it changed around $0.12 or 4.15% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $547.79M. LXRX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.79, offering almost -25.91% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.31, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 56.48% since then. We note from Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.15 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 716.51K.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) trade information

Instantly LXRX has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.15% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.04 on Friday, 05/19/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.99%. The company’s shares are currently up 57.59% year-to-date, but still up 4.88% over the last five days. On the other hand, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) is 22.86% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.93 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 10.27 day(s).

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LXRX) estimates and forecasts

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 31.44 percent over the past six months and at a 4.84% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 11.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -12.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -23.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 11,820.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $130k in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. to make $4.73 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $35k and $50k respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 271.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 9,360.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 12.60%.

LXRX Dividends

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around July 31 and August 04.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.17% of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, and 81.33% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 82.29%. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock is held by 155 institutions, with Artal Group S.A. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 47.36% of the shares, which is about 89.78 million shares worth $218.16 million.

BVF Inc., with 8.52% or 16.15 million shares worth $39.24 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Growth Company Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 2.72 million shares worth $5.19 million, making up 1.44% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Growth Company Fund held roughly 1.77 million shares worth around $3.99 million, which represents about 0.94% of the total shares outstanding.