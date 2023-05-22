Appreciate Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SFR): Stock Forecast For 2023 Remains Weak With A Downward Revision Of 35.3%

In today’s recent session, 5.92 million shares of the Appreciate Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SFR) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.31, and it changed around $0.04 or 18.56% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $14.30M. SFR at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $13.40, offering almost -4222.58% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.25, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 19.35% since then. We note from Appreciate Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.38 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.00 million.

Appreciate Holdings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended SFR as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Appreciate Holdings Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.05 for the current quarter.

Appreciate Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SFR) trade information

Instantly SFR has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 18.56% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.4890 on Friday, 05/19/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 36.61%. The company’s shares are currently down -72.67% year-to-date, but still up 3.05% over the last five days. On the other hand, Appreciate Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SFR) is -79.05% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.37 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.21 day(s).

Appreciate Holdings Inc. (SFR) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $5.8 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Appreciate Holdings Inc. to make $6.11 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023.

SFR Dividends

Appreciate Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in June.

Appreciate Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SFR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 5.57% of Appreciate Holdings Inc. shares, and 19.47% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 20.61%. Appreciate Holdings Inc. stock is held by 14 institutions, with Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 18.23% of the shares, which is about 3.11 million shares worth $1.77 million.

Cohen & Co Financial Management, Llc, with 17.98% or 3.07 million shares worth $1.75 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 12250.0 shares worth $17519.0, making up 0.07% of all outstanding shares.