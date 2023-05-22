Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ: APLD) Surprises Bears With Upbeat Outlook.

In the last trading session, 11.44 million shares of the Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:APLD) were traded, and its beta was 3.98. Most recently the company’s share price was $8.57, and it changed around $1.18 or 15.97% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $701.28M. APLD currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.42, offering almost 1.75% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.85, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 90.08% since then. We note from Applied Digital Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 13.75 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.82 million.

Instantly APLD has showed a green trend with a performance of 15.97% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 8.65 on Friday, 05/19/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.92%. The company’s shares are currently up 365.76% year-to-date, but still up 197.57% over the last five days. On the other hand, Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:APLD) is 165.33% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.83 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.21 day(s).

Applied Digital Corporation (APLD) estimates and forecasts

Applied Digital Corporation share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 246.96 percent over the past six months and at a -246.15% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 1.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 25.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 180.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 607.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $30.28 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Applied Digital Corporation to make $54.87 million in revenue for the quarter ending Aug 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $7.52 million and $6.64 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 302.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 726.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 24.90%.

APLD Dividends

Applied Digital Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on April 06.

Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:APLD)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 38.22% of Applied Digital Corporation shares, and 34.44% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 55.74%. Applied Digital Corporation stock is held by 95 institutions, with Hood River Capital Management LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 4.92% of the shares, which is about 4.67 million shares worth $10.46 million.

Oasis Management Co Ltd., with 4.70% or 4.46 million shares worth $9.99 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 1.84 million shares worth $3.38 million, making up 1.93% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 1.52 million shares worth around $4.03 million, which represents about 1.60% of the total shares outstanding.