An Analysis Of Spruce Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: SPRB), And Its Business Forecast

In the last trading session, 1.7 million shares of the Spruce Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.33, and it changed around $0.07 or 3.10% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $89.80M. SPRB currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.57, offering almost -53.22% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.95, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 59.23% since then. We note from Spruce Biosciences Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.23 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 176.63K.

Spruce Biosciences Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.90. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended SPRB as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Spruce Biosciences Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.39 for the current quarter.

Spruce Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB) trade information

Instantly SPRB has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.10% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.34 on Friday, 05/19/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.43%. The company’s shares are currently up 112.32% year-to-date, but still up 4.48% over the last five days. On the other hand, Spruce Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB) is 10.43% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.32 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 10.71 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 66.71% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SPRB is forecast to be at a low of $3.00 and a high of $10.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -329.18% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -28.76% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Spruce Biosciences Inc. (SPRB) estimates and forecasts

Spruce Biosciences Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 95.80 percent over the past six months and at a 20.41% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 11.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 23.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 16.70% in the next quarter.

SPRB Dividends

Spruce Biosciences Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 08 and August 14.

Spruce Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.21% of Spruce Biosciences Inc. shares, and 71.88% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 72.03%. Spruce Biosciences Inc. stock is held by 45 institutions, with Novo Holdings A/S being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 16.91% of the shares, which is about 6.72 million shares worth $14.86 million.

Armistice Capital, LLC, with 9.88% or 3.93 million shares worth $8.68 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 0.1 million shares worth $0.11 million, making up 0.26% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund held roughly 60000.0 shares worth around $65844.0, which represents about 0.15% of the total shares outstanding.