Altus Power Inc. (NYSE: AMPS): Stock Forecast For 2023 Still Looks Weak With A -216.74% Decline

In the last trading session, 1.82 million shares of the Altus Power Inc. (NYSE:AMPS) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.42, and it changed around -$0.42 or -8.68% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $774.38M. AMPS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $14.72, offering almost -233.03% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.08, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 7.69% since then. We note from Altus Power Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.35 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.43 million.

Altus Power Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.90. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended AMPS as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Altus Power Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.01 for the current quarter.

Altus Power Inc. (NYSE:AMPS) trade information

Instantly AMPS has showed a red trend with a performance of -8.68% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.32 on Friday, 05/19/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 16.92%. The company’s shares are currently down -32.21% year-to-date, but still down -8.11% over the last five days. On the other hand, Altus Power Inc. (NYSE:AMPS) is -3.91% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.75 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.92 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.86, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 55.17% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AMPS is forecast to be at a low of $7.00 and a high of $14.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -216.74% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -58.37% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Altus Power Inc. (AMPS) estimates and forecasts

Altus Power Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -42.07 percent over the past six months and at a -91.43% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -7.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -93.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 106.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 71.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $44.14 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Altus Power Inc. to make $53.53 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $24.76 million and $30.44 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 78.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 75.90%.

AMPS Dividends

Altus Power Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 14 and August 18.

Altus Power Inc. (NYSE:AMPS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 49.20% of Altus Power Inc. shares, and 43.54% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 85.72%. Altus Power Inc. stock is held by 180 institutions, with Blackstone Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 13.07% of the shares, which is about 20.78 million shares worth $113.85 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 3.43% or 5.45 million shares worth $29.85 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2023. The former held 2.14 million shares worth $11.75 million, making up 1.35% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF held roughly 1.85 million shares worth around $10.16 million, which represents about 1.17% of the total shares outstanding.