Alto Ingredients Inc. (NASDAQ: ALTO): A Competitive Analysis And Growth Prospects

In today’s recent session, 0.68 million shares of the Alto Ingredients Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO) have been traded, and its beta is 2.30. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.20, and it changed around $0.0 or 0.23% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $167.40M. ALTO at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.30, offering almost -140.91% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.20, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 45.45% since then. We note from Alto Ingredients Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.36 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.23 million.

Alto Ingredients Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended ALTO as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Alto Ingredients Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $Altimmune, Inc. for the current quarter.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Alto Ingredients Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO) trade information

Instantly ALTO has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.23% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.24 on Friday, 05/19/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.79%. The company’s shares are currently down -23.44% year-to-date, but still up 6.01% over the last five days. On the other hand, Alto Ingredients Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO) is 72.27% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.95 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.47 day(s).

Alto Ingredients Inc. (ALTO) estimates and forecasts

Alto Ingredients Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -40.24 percent over the past six months and at a 78.33% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 5.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 7.00%. Alto Ingredients Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -197.30% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 20.00% per year for the next five years.

ALTO Dividends

Alto Ingredients Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 08.

Alto Ingredients Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 5.66% of Alto Ingredients Inc. shares, and 52.72% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 55.88%. Alto Ingredients Inc. stock is held by 177 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 7.38% of the shares, which is about 5.62 million shares worth $8.42 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 5.45% or 4.15 million shares worth $6.22 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Allspring Special Small Cap Value Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 2.35 million shares worth $6.78 million, making up 3.13% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Allspring Special Small Cap Value Fund held roughly 1.93 million shares worth around $5.63 million, which represents about 2.57% of the total shares outstanding.