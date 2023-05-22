Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) – Experts See The Stock A Different Way Today

In today’s recent session, 5.88 million shares of the Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $14.35, and it changed around $0.59 or 4.29% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.34B. AFRM at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $40.97, offering almost -185.51% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $8.62, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 39.93% since then. We note from Affirm Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 19.12 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 15.01 million.

Affirm Holdings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.10. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 3 out of 18 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 10 recommended AFRM as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Affirm Holdings Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.85 for the current quarter.

Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) trade information

Instantly AFRM has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 4.29% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 14.74 on Friday, 05/19/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.65%. The company’s shares are currently up 48.40% year-to-date, but still up 12.11% over the last five days. On the other hand, Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) is 30.57% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 44.13 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.1 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $13.44, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -6.77% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AFRM is forecast to be at a low of $6.00 and a high of $17.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -18.47% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 58.19% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) estimates and forecasts

Affirm Holdings Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -1.64 percent over the past six months and at a -39.84% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 10.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -30.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 14.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 14.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 14 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $406.34 million in revenue for the current quarter. 12 analysts expect Affirm Holdings Inc. to make $427.82 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $364.13 million and $359.68 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 11.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 18.90%.