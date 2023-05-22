AEye Inc. (NASDAQ: LIDR): One Stock To Trade As Economic Progress Advances

In the last trading session, 1.93 million shares of the AEye Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDR) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.16, and it changed around -$0.01 or -6.31% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $30.58M. LIDR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.33, offering almost -3856.25% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.17, which indicates that the current value has fallen by an impressive -6.25% since then. We note from AEye Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.1 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.32 million.

AEye Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended LIDR as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. AEye Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.13 for the current quarter.

AEye Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDR) trade information

Instantly LIDR has showed a red trend with a performance of -6.31% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.2039 on Friday, 05/19/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 21.53%. The company’s shares are currently down -66.31% year-to-date, but still down -13.47% over the last five days. On the other hand, AEye Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDR) is -27.56% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7.73 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.4 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $0.21, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 23.81% from its current value. Analyst projections state that LIDR is forecast to be at a low of $0.21 and a high of $0.21. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -31.25% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -31.25% from its current level to reach the projected low.

AEye Inc. (LIDR) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 190.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect AEye Inc. to make $3 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $706k and $767k respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 41.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 291.10%.

LIDR Dividends

AEye Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 11.

AEye Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 15.50% of AEye Inc. shares, and 39.84% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 47.14%. AEye Inc. stock is held by 105 institutions, with General Motors Holdings LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 7.95% of the shares, which is about 14.06 million shares worth $4.43 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 4.19% or 7.41 million shares worth $2.33 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 3.26 million shares worth $1.57 million, making up 1.93% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund held roughly 1.95 million shares worth around $1.73 million, which represents about 1.15% of the total shares outstanding.