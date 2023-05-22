Aeva Technologies Inc. (NYSE: AEVA): Would You Buy Today?

In the last trading session, 2.57 million shares of the Aeva Technologies Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.97, and it changed around -$0.13 or -11.81% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $242.43M. AEVA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.64, offering almost -378.35% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.89, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 8.25% since then. We note from Aeva Technologies Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.19 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.18 million.

Aeva Technologies Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.10. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended AEVA as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Aeva Technologies Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.16 for the current quarter.

Aeva Technologies Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) trade information

Instantly AEVA has showed a red trend with a performance of -11.81% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.1200 on Friday, 05/19/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 13.39%. The company’s shares are currently down -28.67% year-to-date, but still down -0.79% over the last five days. On the other hand, Aeva Technologies Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) is -2.03% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.14 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.02 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.40, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 59.58% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AEVA is forecast to be at a low of $1.10 and a high of $6.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -518.56% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -13.4% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Aeva Technologies Inc. (AEVA) estimates and forecasts

Aeva Technologies Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -49.21 percent over the past six months and at a -7.02% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 15.10%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 49.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $700k in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect Aeva Technologies Inc. to make $1.32 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.49 million and $1.92 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -53.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -31.20%.

Aeva Technologies Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -33.60% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 20.00% per year for the next five years.

AEVA Dividends

Aeva Technologies Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 01 and August 07.

Aeva Technologies Inc. (NYSE:AEVA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 41.86% of Aeva Technologies Inc. shares, and 41.27% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 70.98%. Aeva Technologies Inc. stock is held by 199 institutions, with Sylebra Capital Ltd being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 12.30% of the shares, which is about 27.1 million shares worth $26.29 million.

Canaan Partners XI LLC, with 8.39% or 18.49 million shares worth $17.93 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 3.93 million shares worth $3.81 million, making up 1.79% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 2.26 million shares worth around $2.19 million, which represents about 1.03% of the total shares outstanding.