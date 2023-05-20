Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: XBIO) Now Carries A 12-Month Price Target Of $40.00.

Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIO)’s traded shares stood at 0.33 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.78. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.78, to imply an increase of 4.51% or $0.12 in intraday trading. The XBIO share’s 52-week high remains $10.00, putting it -259.71% down since that peak but still an impressive 13.67% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.40. The company has a valuation of $51.37M, with an average of 0.1 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 14.11K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (XBIO), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give XBIO a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 0 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$1.13.

Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIO) trade information

After registering a 4.51% upside in the last session, Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (XBIO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.91 this Friday, 05/19/23, jumping 4.51% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -15.76%, and -42.08% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -2.49%. Short interest in Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIO) saw shorts transact 3560.0 shares and set a 1.4 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $40.00, implying an increase of 93.05% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $40.00 and $40.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, XBIO has been trading -1338.85% off suggested target high and -1338.85% from its likely low.

Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (XBIO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Xenetic Biosciences Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (XBIO) shares are -36.82% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -0.22% against 13.50%. Revenue is forecast to grow 40.50% this quarter before falling -86.70% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 5.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $440k. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2023, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $480k.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $417k and $414k respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 5.50% before jumping 15.90% in the following quarter.

XBIO Dividends

Xenetic Biosciences Inc. has its next earnings report out in June. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Xenetic Biosciences Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Geode Capital Management, LLC with 9155.0 shares, or about 0.06% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $37169.0.