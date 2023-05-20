WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ: WIMI) Added 0.85 Percent In The Last Seven Days: What Lifted The Stock?

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI)’s traded shares stood at 0.42 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.94, to imply an increase of 5.49% or $0.05 in intraday trading. The WIMI share’s 52-week high remains $2.38, putting it -153.19% down since that peak but still an impressive 40.43% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.56. The company has a valuation of $84.10M, with an average of 0.41 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 372.15K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (WIMI), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give WIMI a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI) trade information

After registering a 5.49% upside in the last session, WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (WIMI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.9500 this Friday, 05/19/23, jumping 5.49% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.85%, and -10.49% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 27.03%. Short interest in WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI) saw shorts transact 1.22 million shares and set a 4.12 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $7.00, implying an increase of 86.57% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $7.00 and $7.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, WIMI has been trading -644.68% off suggested target high and -644.68% from its likely low.

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (WIMI) estimates and forecasts

The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 31.20% compared to the previous financial year.

WIMI Dividends

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. has its next earnings report out on September 22. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI)’s Major holders

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 11.35% of the shares at 11.35% float percentage. In total, 11.35% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Renaissance Technologies, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 0.34 million shares (or 0.44% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.32 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Morgan Stanley with 0.12 million shares, or about 0.16% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $0.11 million.

We also have Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and DFA Investment Dimensions-Emerging Markets Social Core Equity as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (WIMI) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2023, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 28988.0 shares. This is just over 0.04% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $27245.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 27292.0, or 0.04% of the shares, all valued at about 25651.0.