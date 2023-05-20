Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ: WVE): How Can A Stock Be Down -46.57% Year To Date, But Still Loser

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE)’s traded shares stood at 0.31 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting -0.91. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.74, to imply an increase of 5.06% or $0.18 in intraday trading. The WVE share’s 52-week high remains $7.12, putting it -90.37% down since that peak but still an impressive 68.98% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.16. The company has a valuation of $358.63M, with an average of 0.3 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 348.13K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (WVE), translating to a mean rating of 2.30. Of 7 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give WVE a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.35.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) trade information

After registering a 5.06% upside in the last session, Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (WVE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.12 this Friday, 05/19/23, jumping 5.06% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -5.79%, and -14.61% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -46.57%. Short interest in Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) saw shorts transact 1.95 million shares and set a 7.06 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $8.57, implying an increase of 56.36% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $4.00 and $17.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, WVE has been trading -354.55% off suggested target high and -6.95% from its likely low.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (WVE) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Wave Life Sciences Ltd. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (WVE) shares are 12.31% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 35.12% against 11.30%. Revenue is forecast to grow 43.50% this quarter before jumping 14.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 818.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 7 analysts is $6.25 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2023, a total of 7 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $6.97 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $375k and $285k respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 1,566.70% before jumping 2,345.60% in the following quarter.

WVE Dividends

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. has its next earnings report out in June. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Wave Life Sciences Ltd. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.