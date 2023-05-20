VIQ Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: VQS) Drops -18.03% YTD: What’s Next?

VIQ Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VQS)’s traded shares stood at 0.38 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting -0.28. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.21, to imply a decrease of -12.50% or -$0.03 in intraday trading. The VQS share’s 52-week high remains $1.71, putting it -714.29% down since that peak but still an impressive -4.76% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.22. The company has a valuation of $10.69M, with an average of 0.12 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 61.93K shares over the past 3 months.

VIQ Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VQS) trade information

After registering a -12.50% downside in the last session, VIQ Solutions Inc. (VQS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.2836 this Friday, 05/19/23, dropping -12.50% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -22.45%, and -36.15% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -18.03%. Short interest in VIQ Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VQS) saw shorts transact 42920.0 shares and set a 0.66 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $1.13, implying an increase of 81.42% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $1.00 and $1.25 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, VQS has been trading -495.24% off suggested target high and -376.19% from its likely low.

VIQ Solutions Inc. (VQS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing VIQ Solutions Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. VIQ Solutions Inc. (VQS) shares are -34.44% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 7.14% against 18.20%.

VQS Dividends

VIQ Solutions Inc. has its next earnings report out in June. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. VIQ Solutions Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

VIQ Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VQS)’s Major holders

VIQ Solutions Inc. insiders hold 20.75% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 8.08% of the shares at 10.20% float percentage. In total, 8.08% institutions holds shares in the company, led by AWM Investment Company, Inc. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 1.71 million shares (or 4.93% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.62 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Autus Asset Management, LLC with 0.34 million shares, or about 1.00% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were worth $88379.0.