Valens Semiconductor Ltd. (NYSE: VLN) Stock Falling -9.96% Over A Month – Any Room For Its Value To Rise?

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. (NYSE:VLN)’s traded shares stood at 0.36 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.44, to imply a decrease of -2.40% or -$0.06 in intraday trading. The VLN share’s 52-week high remains $5.99, putting it -145.49% down since that peak but still an impressive 3.69% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.35. The company has a valuation of $258.18M, with an average of 0.41 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 470.50K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Valens Semiconductor Ltd. (VLN), translating to a mean rating of 1.40. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give VLN a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.06.

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. (NYSE:VLN) trade information

After registering a -2.40% downside in the last session, Valens Semiconductor Ltd. (VLN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.55 this Friday, 05/19/23, dropping -2.40% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.24%, and -9.96% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -54.56%. Short interest in Valens Semiconductor Ltd. (NYSE:VLN) saw shorts transact 0.21 million shares and set a 0.41 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $7.00, implying an increase of 65.14% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $5.00 and $12.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, VLN has been trading -391.8% off suggested target high and -104.92% from its likely low.

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. (VLN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Valens Semiconductor Ltd. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Valens Semiconductor Ltd. (VLN) shares are -34.05% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 11.76% against -8.00%. Revenue is forecast to grow 25.00% this quarter before falling -200.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 8.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $23.98 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2023, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $22.02 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $22.48 million and $23.14 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 6.70% before dropping -4.80% in the following quarter.

VLN Dividends

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. has its next earnings report out in June. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Valens Semiconductor Ltd. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. (NYSE:VLN)’s Major holders

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. insiders hold 10.21% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 41.31% of the shares at 46.01% float percentage. In total, 41.31% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Linse Capital Llc. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 11.19 million shares (or 11.32% of shares), all amounting to roughly $60.09 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Magma Venture Partners General Partner Ltd. with 6.63 million shares, or about 6.71% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $21.15 million.

We also have Columbia Fds Ser Tr I-Columbia Small Cap Value Fd I and Columbia Fds Var Ins Tr-Columbia Var Port-Small Cap Value Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Valens Semiconductor Ltd. (VLN) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2023, Columbia Fds Ser Tr I-Columbia Small Cap Value Fd I holds roughly 0.61 million shares. This is just over 0.62% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $3.12 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.25 million, or 0.25% of the shares, all valued at about 1.32 million.