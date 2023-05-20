This Week’s -6.07% Loss In VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE: VZIO) Taught Us Something New

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO)’s traded shares stood at 0.47 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $7.12, to imply a decrease of -1.11% or -$0.08 in intraday trading. The VZIO share’s 52-week high remains $13.84, putting it -94.38% down since that peak but still an impressive 9.13% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $6.47. The company has a valuation of $1.44B, with an average of 0.61 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 412.06K shares over the past 3 months.

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) trade information

After registering a -1.11% downside in the last session, VIZIO Holding Corp. (VZIO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 7.87 this Friday, 05/19/23, dropping -1.11% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -6.07%, and -19.00% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -3.91%. Short interest in VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) saw shorts transact 2.86 million shares and set a 10.21 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $12.73, implying an increase of 44.07% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $9.00 and $17.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, VZIO has been trading -138.76% off suggested target high and -26.4% from its likely low.

VIZIO Holding Corp. (VZIO) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to shrink -100.00% this quarter before jumping 100.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -5.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 10 analysts is $384.25 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2023, a total of 10 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $454.43 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $408.9 million and $437.51 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -6.00% before jumping 3.90% in the following quarter.

VZIO Dividends

VIZIO Holding Corp. has its next earnings report out between August 08 and August 14. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO)’s Major holders

VIZIO Holding Corp. insiders hold 44.28% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 30.84% of the shares at 55.35% float percentage. In total, 30.84% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Wellington Management Group, LLP. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 8.05 million shares (or 6.79% of shares), all amounting to roughly $73.94 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 5.16 million shares, or about 4.35% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $47.41 million.

We also have Hartford Mid Cap Fund and John Hancock Small Cap Core Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the VIZIO Holding Corp. (VZIO) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2023, Hartford Mid Cap Fund holds roughly 4.8 million shares. This is just over 4.04% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $42.04 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.18 million, or 1.84% of the shares, all valued at about 22.36 million.