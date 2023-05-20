This Is A Time To Build A Position In Lanvin Group Holdings Limited (NYSE: LANV)

Lanvin Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:LANV)’s traded shares stood at 0.35 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $5.20, to imply a decrease of -2.80% or -$0.15 in intraday trading. The LANV share’s 52-week high remains $22.81, putting it -338.65% down since that peak but still an impressive 19.42% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.19. The company has a valuation of $713.18M, with an average of 0.39 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 191.66K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Lanvin Group Holdings Limited (LANV), translating to a mean rating of 3.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give LANV a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 0 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Lanvin Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:LANV) trade information

After registering a -2.80% downside in the last session, Lanvin Group Holdings Limited (LANV) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 5.90 this Friday, 05/19/23, dropping -2.80% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.89%, and -6.31% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -42.98%. Short interest in Lanvin Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:LANV) saw shorts transact 60230.0 shares and set a 0.41 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $5.47, implying an increase of 4.94% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $5.47 and $5.47 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, LANV has been trading -5.19% off suggested target high and -5.19% from its likely low.

Lanvin Group Holdings Limited (LANV) estimates and forecasts

The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 16.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $531.85 million.

LANV Dividends

Lanvin Group Holdings Limited has its next earnings report out on October 17. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Lanvin Group Holdings Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Lanvin Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:LANV)’s Major holders

Lanvin Group Holdings Limited insiders hold 6.93% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 78.07% of the shares at 83.88% float percentage. In total, 78.07% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Fosun International Ltd. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 85.05 million shares (or 64.94% of shares), all amounting to roughly $458.44 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Natixis with 7.92 million shares, or about 6.05% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $42.69 million.