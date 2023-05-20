Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TNYA) Stocks Rise 266.17% YTD; What Next For It?

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA)’s traded shares stood at 0.76 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $7.36, to imply an increase of 1.94% or $0.14 in intraday trading. The TNYA share’s 52-week high remains $7.90, putting it -7.34% down since that peak but still an impressive 77.72% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.64. The company has a valuation of $532.13M, with an average of 0.88 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 632.53K shares over the past 3 months.

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA) trade information

After registering a 1.94% upside in the last session, Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. (TNYA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 7.55 this Friday, 05/19/23, jumping 1.94% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 8.71%, and 62.83% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 266.17%. Short interest in Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA) saw shorts transact 1.58 million shares and set a 2.61 days time to cover.

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. (TNYA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. (TNYA) shares are 130.72% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 28.26% against 11.30%. Revenue is forecast to grow 27.50% this quarter before jumping 29.70% for the next one.

TNYA Dividends

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. has its next earnings report out in June. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA)’s Major holders

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. insiders hold 4.06% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 87.82% of the shares at 91.54% float percentage. In total, 87.82% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Column Group LLC. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 9.4 million shares (or 14.06% of shares), all amounting to roughly $26.79 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Casdin Capital, LLC with 6.08 million shares, or about 9.09% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $17.32 million.

We also have Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. (TNYA) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund holds roughly 2.43 million shares. This is just over 3.64% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $4.89 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.08 million, or 3.11% of the shares, all valued at about 6.39 million.