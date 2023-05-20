Stock Of Babylon Holdings Limited (NYSE: BBLN) Dropped By -88.77 Percent Over The Past Month, Is There Room For Downside?

Babylon Holdings Limited (NYSE:BBLN)’s traded shares stood at 0.48 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.82, to imply a decrease of -11.25% or -$0.1 in intraday trading. The BBLN share’s 52-week high remains $36.25, putting it -4320.73% down since that peak but still an impressive 9.76% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.74. The company has a valuation of $22.58M, with an average of 2.94 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 506.43K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Sell for Babylon Holdings Limited (BBLN), translating to a mean rating of 2.50. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give BBLN a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 0 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$2.44.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Babylon Holdings Limited (NYSE:BBLN) trade information

After registering a -11.25% downside in the last session, Babylon Holdings Limited (BBLN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.1900 this Friday, 05/19/23, dropping -11.25% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -23.71%, and -88.77% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -87.91%. Short interest in Babylon Holdings Limited (NYSE:BBLN) saw shorts transact 0.37 million shares and set a 7.6 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $13.00, implying an increase of 93.69% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $13.00 and $13.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BBLN has been trading -1485.37% off suggested target high and -1485.37% from its likely low.

Babylon Holdings Limited (BBLN) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to grow 76.20% this quarter before jumping 74.40% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -6.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $314.5 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2023, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $205.9 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $265.36 million and $288.9 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 18.50% before dropping -28.70% in the following quarter.

BBLN Dividends

Babylon Holdings Limited has its next earnings report out between August 07 and August 11. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Babylon Holdings Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Babylon Holdings Limited (NYSE:BBLN)’s Major holders

Babylon Holdings Limited insiders hold 42.64% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 39.58% of the shares at 69.01% float percentage. In total, 39.58% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Kinnevik AB (publ). As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 4.62 million shares (or 18.03% of shares), all amounting to roughly $23.5 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Public Investment Fund with 3.03 million shares, or about 11.83% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $15.43 million.

We also have iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Fidelity Small Cap Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Babylon Holdings Limited (BBLN) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2023, iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds roughly 79875.0 shares. This is just over 0.32% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.79 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 32664.0, or 0.13% of the shares, all valued at about 0.38 million.