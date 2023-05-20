SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SWTX) Just Learned Something New After This Week’s 6.65% Gain

SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX)’s traded shares stood at 0.6 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.55. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $30.49, to imply an increase of 5.54% or $1.6 in intraday trading. The SWTX share’s 52-week high remains $39.78, putting it -30.47% down since that peak but still an impressive 55.4% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $13.60. The company has a valuation of $1.86B, with an average of 0.67 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 702.38K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. (SWTX), translating to a mean rating of 1.80. Of 7 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give SWTX a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$1.26.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) trade information

After registering a 5.54% upside in the last session, SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. (SWTX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 32.28 this Friday, 05/19/23, jumping 5.54% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 6.65%, and 28.76% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 17.22%. Short interest in SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) saw shorts transact 11.56 million shares and set a 20.26 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $56.00, implying an increase of 45.55% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $41.00 and $105.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SWTX has been trading -244.38% off suggested target high and -34.47% from its likely low.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. (SWTX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. (SWTX) shares are 19.52% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 1.54% against 11.30%. Revenue is forecast to grow 10.60% this quarter before jumping 9.50% for the next one.

Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2023, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.69 million.

SWTX Dividends

SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. has its next earnings report out between August 02 and August 07. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX)’s Major holders

SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. insiders hold 6.52% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 106.93% of the shares at 114.39% float percentage. In total, 106.93% institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 9.37 million shares (or 14.99% of shares), all amounting to roughly $241.31 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Orbimed Advisors LLC. with 4.5 million shares, or about 7.20% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $115.8 million.

We also have SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Fidelity Growth Company Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. (SWTX) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2023, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF holds roughly 2.72 million shares. This is just over 4.36% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $86.9 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.63 million, or 4.20% of the shares, all valued at about 83.82 million.