SiTime Corporation (NASDAQ: SITM) Could shrink By -36.93% Or More

SiTime Corporation (NASDAQ:SITM)’s traded shares stood at 0.45 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.88. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $94.94, to imply a decrease of -2.16% or -$2.1 in intraday trading. The SITM share’s 52-week high remains $234.89, putting it -147.41% down since that peak but still an impressive 23.0% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $73.10. The company has a valuation of $2.09B, with an average of 0.38 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 303.19K shares over the past 3 months.

SiTime Corporation (NASDAQ:SITM) trade information

After registering a -2.16% downside in the last session, SiTime Corporation (SITM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 98.86 this Friday, 05/19/23, dropping -2.16% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 15.18%, and -18.16% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -6.57%. Short interest in SiTime Corporation (NASDAQ:SITM) saw shorts transact 0.88 million shares and set a 3.62 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $117.25, implying an increase of 19.03% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $88.00 and $130.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SITM has been trading -36.93% off suggested target high and 7.31% from its likely low.

SiTime Corporation (SITM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing SiTime Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. SiTime Corporation (SITM) shares are -7.07% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -97.54% against 9.50%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -126.10% this quarter before falling -108.20% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -48.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $26.51 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2023, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $34.56 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $79.42 million and $72.8 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -66.60% before dropping -52.50% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 26.70% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a -32.80% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 6.90% annually.

SITM Dividends

SiTime Corporation has its next earnings report out between August 01 and August 07. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. SiTime Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

SiTime Corporation (NASDAQ:SITM)’s Major holders

SiTime Corporation insiders hold 22.88% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 79.55% of the shares at 103.15% float percentage. In total, 79.55% institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 2.63 million shares (or 11.96% of shares), all amounting to roughly $249.26 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 1.81 million shares, or about 8.24% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $171.67 million.

We also have Smallcap World Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the SiTime Corporation (SITM) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, Smallcap World Fund holds roughly 0.59 million shares. This is just over 2.68% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $55.82 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.5 million, or 2.28% of the shares, all valued at about 47.56 million.