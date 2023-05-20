scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SCPH) Could Expand By 41.67 Percent Or More

scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH)’s traded shares stood at 0.4 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.18. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $11.20, to imply an increase of 2.66% or $0.29 in intraday trading. The SCPH share’s 52-week high remains $12.75, putting it -13.84% down since that peak but still an impressive 67.14% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.68. The company has a valuation of $382.14M, with an average of 0.39 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 419.79K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for scPharmaceuticals Inc. (SCPH), translating to a mean rating of 1.60. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give SCPH a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $scPharmaceuticals Inc.

scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) trade information

After registering a 2.66% upside in the last session, scPharmaceuticals Inc. (SCPH) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 12.29 this Friday, 05/19/23, jumping 2.66% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -4.60%, and 12.22% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 56.21%. Short interest in scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) saw shorts transact 3.49 million shares and set a 10.21 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $19.20, implying an increase of 41.67% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $16.00 and $25.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SCPH has been trading -123.21% off suggested target high and -42.86% from its likely low.

scPharmaceuticals Inc. (SCPH) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing scPharmaceuticals Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. scPharmaceuticals Inc. (SCPH) shares are 71.52% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -9.23% against 11.30%.

SCPH Dividends

scPharmaceuticals Inc. has its next earnings report out between August 07 and August 11. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. scPharmaceuticals Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH)’s Major holders

scPharmaceuticals Inc. insiders hold 6.51% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 69.09% of the shares at 73.90% float percentage. In total, 69.09% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Orbimed Advisors LLC. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 5.56 million shares (or 15.54% of shares), all amounting to roughly $50.42 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is RTW Investments LP with 3.3 million shares, or about 9.22% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $29.91 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the scPharmaceuticals Inc. (SCPH) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.72 million shares. This is just over 2.01% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $5.15 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.12 million, or 0.34% of the shares, all valued at about 0.87 million.