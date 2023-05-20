Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ: QSI) Recovered 10.53% From The 52-Week Low, And Now It’s -16.94% YTD – This Is What You Do Now

Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI)’s traded shares stood at 0.33 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.52, to imply an increase of 4.83% or $0.07 in intraday trading. The QSI share’s 52-week high remains $4.65, putting it -205.92% down since that peak but still an impressive 10.53% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.36. The company has a valuation of $232.32M, with an average of 0.36 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 621.15K shares over the past 3 months.

Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI) trade information

After registering a 4.83% upside in the last session, Quantum-Si incorporated (QSI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.5800 this Friday, 05/19/23, jumping 4.83% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 7.80%, and -3.80% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -16.94%. Short interest in Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI) saw shorts transact 3.39 million shares and set a 6 days time to cover.

Quantum-Si incorporated (QSI) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to shrink -200.00% this quarter before falling -200.00% for the next one.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $400k. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2023, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $900k.

QSI Dividends

Quantum-Si incorporated has its next earnings report out in June. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Quantum-Si incorporated has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI)’s Major holders

Quantum-Si incorporated insiders hold 15.99% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 41.29% of the shares at 49.16% float percentage. In total, 41.29% institutions holds shares in the company, led by ARK Investment Management, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 11.7 million shares (or 9.62% of shares), all amounting to roughly $20.59 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 6.08 million shares, or about 5.00% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $10.71 million.

We also have ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Quantum-Si incorporated (QSI) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2023, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF holds roughly 11.6 million shares. This is just over 9.67% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $20.42 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.94 million, or 2.45% of the shares, all valued at about 5.38 million.