Pyxis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: PYXS) Is Currently -85.52 Percent Below Its 52-Week High, But It Still Offers Strong Upside Potential.

Pyxis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS)’s traded shares stood at 0.31 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.73. The PYXS share’s 52-week high remains $6.92, putting it -85.52% down since that peak but still an impressive 70.51% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.10. The company has a valuation of $131.33M, with an average of 0.74 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.89 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Pyxis Oncology Inc. (PYXS), translating to a mean rating of 1.80. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give PYXS a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.7.

Pyxis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS) trade information

The stock hit a weekly high of 3.98 this Friday, 05/19/23. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 13.72%, and 12.69% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 178.36%. Short interest in Pyxis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS) saw shorts transact 3.6 million shares and set a 0.43 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $10.75, implying an increase of 65.3% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $4.00 and $16.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PYXS has been trading -328.95% off suggested target high and -7.24% from its likely low.

Pyxis Oncology Inc. (PYXS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Pyxis Oncology Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Pyxis Oncology Inc. (PYXS) shares are 155.48% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 10.14% against 13.50%. Revenue is forecast to grow 11.40% this quarter before jumping 12.90% for the next one.

PYXS Dividends

Pyxis Oncology Inc. has its next earnings report out on March 22. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Pyxis Oncology Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.