Pixelworks Inc. (NASDAQ: PXLW) Has Dropped -2.82% Year-To-Date (YTD): Any Trouble Coming?

Pixelworks Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW)’s traded shares stood at 0.3 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.92. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.72, to imply an increase of 4.88% or $0.08 in intraday trading. The PXLW share’s 52-week high remains $2.51, putting it -45.93% down since that peak but still an impressive 22.09% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.34. The company has a valuation of $98.99M, with an average of 0.27 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 208.90K shares over the past 3 months.

Pixelworks Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) trade information

After registering a 4.88% upside in the last session, Pixelworks Inc. (PXLW) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.7300 this Friday, 05/19/23, jumping 4.88% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 13.91%, and 15.44% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -2.82%. Short interest in Pixelworks Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) saw shorts transact 0.49 million shares and set a 2.91 days time to cover.

Pixelworks Inc. (PXLW) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Pixelworks Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Pixelworks Inc. (PXLW) shares are 11.69% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -85.00% against -8.00%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -66.70% this quarter before falling -33.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -17.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $13.33 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2023, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $17.03 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $19.08 million and $17.55 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -30.10% before dropping -3.00% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -19.00% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a 21.80% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 15.00% annually.

PXLW Dividends

Pixelworks Inc. has its next earnings report out between August 08 and August 14. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Pixelworks Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.