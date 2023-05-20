PhenomeX Inc. (NASDAQ: CELL) Up 12.94% From 52-Week Low; YTD Falls -68.24% – Here’s What To Do Now

PhenomeX Inc. (NASDAQ:CELL)’s traded shares stood at 0.54 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.85, to imply an increase of 2.09% or $0.02 in intraday trading. The CELL share’s 52-week high remains $6.11, putting it -618.82% down since that peak but still an impressive 12.94% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.74. The company has a valuation of $85.11M, with an average of 0.51 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 639.07K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for PhenomeX Inc. (CELL), translating to a mean rating of 2.90. Of 7 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give CELL a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.3.

PhenomeX Inc. (NASDAQ:CELL) trade information

After registering a 2.09% upside in the last session, PhenomeX Inc. (CELL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.9591 this Friday, 05/19/23, jumping 2.09% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 5.06%, and -29.08% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -68.24%. Short interest in PhenomeX Inc. (NASDAQ:CELL) saw shorts transact 3.53 million shares and set a 6.61 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $5.67, implying an increase of 85.01% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $3.00 and $9.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CELL has been trading -958.82% off suggested target high and -252.94% from its likely low.

PhenomeX Inc. (CELL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing PhenomeX Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. PhenomeX Inc. (CELL) shares are -72.89% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 23.19% against 11.30%. Revenue is forecast to grow 21.10% this quarter before jumping 18.80% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 2.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $17.73 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2023, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $20.89 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $19.15 million and $21.4 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -7.40% before dropping -2.40% in the following quarter.

CELL Dividends

PhenomeX Inc. has its next earnings report out between August 07 and August 11. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. PhenomeX Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

PhenomeX Inc. (NASDAQ:CELL)’s Major holders

PhenomeX Inc. insiders hold 11.05% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 55.88% of the shares at 62.83% float percentage. In total, 55.88% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Northpond Ventures, Llc. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 5.39 million shares (or 5.46% of shares), all amounting to roughly $4.59 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 4.84 million shares, or about 4.89% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $4.12 million.

We also have ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the PhenomeX Inc. (CELL) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2023, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF holds roughly 2.28 million shares. This is just over 2.31% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.94 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.06 million, or 2.08% of the shares, all valued at about 1.75 million.