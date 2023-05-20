Opera Limited (NASDAQ: OPRA) Added 7.50 Percent In The Last Seven Days: What Lifted The Stock?

Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA)’s traded shares stood at 0.75 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.00. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $14.19, to imply an increase of 5.19% or $0.7 in intraday trading. The OPRA share’s 52-week high remains $13.89, putting it 2.11% up since that peak but still an impressive 75.41% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.49. The company has a valuation of $1.30B, with an average of 0.58 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 339.07K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Opera Limited (OPRA), translating to a mean rating of 1.70. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give OPRA a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.16.

Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA) trade information

After registering a 5.19% upside in the last session, Opera Limited (OPRA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 14.68 this Friday, 05/19/23, jumping 5.19% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 7.50%, and 30.30% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 153.15%. Short interest in Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA) saw shorts transact 0.21 million shares and set a 0.69 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $14.25, implying an increase of 0.42% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $13.00 and $16.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, OPRA has been trading -12.76% off suggested target high and 8.39% from its likely low.

Opera Limited (OPRA) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to grow 633.30% this quarter before jumping 80.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 16.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $90.6 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2023, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $97.85 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $77.83 million and $81.99 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 16.40% before jumping 19.30% in the following quarter.

OPRA Dividends

Opera Limited has its next earnings report out on April 27. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Opera Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA)’s Major holders

Opera Limited insiders hold 12.16% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 6.07% of the shares at 6.91% float percentage. In total, 6.07% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Greenhouse Funds, LLLP. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 2.21 million shares (or 1.92% of shares), all amounting to roughly $22.44 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Roumell Asset Management LLC with 0.63 million shares, or about 0.54% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $6.36 million.

We also have Starboard Investment Tr-Roumell Opportunistic Value Fd and Baird Equity Opportunity Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Opera Limited (OPRA) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2023, Starboard Investment Tr-Roumell Opportunistic Value Fd holds roughly 0.69 million shares. This is just over 0.59% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $6.19 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.17 million, or 0.15% of the shares, all valued at about 1.12 million.