Now Is The Time To Build A Position In HighPeak Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK)

HighPeak Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK)’s traded shares stood at 0.44 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.75. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $14.26, to imply an increase of 2.08% or $0.29 in intraday trading. The HPK share’s 52-week high remains $37.36, putting it -161.99% down since that peak but still an impressive 7.01% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $13.26. The company has a valuation of $1.74B, with an average of 0.38 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 247.13K shares over the past 3 months.

HighPeak Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) trade information

After registering a 2.08% upside in the last session, HighPeak Energy Inc. (HPK) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 14.92 this Friday, 05/19/23, jumping 2.08% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.92%, and -37.78% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -37.65%. Short interest in HighPeak Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) saw shorts transact 3.13 million shares and set a 15.66 days time to cover.

HighPeak Energy Inc. (HPK) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing HighPeak Energy Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. HighPeak Energy Inc. (HPK) shares are -37.43% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 33.68% against -23.70%. Revenue is forecast to grow 9.40% this quarter before falling -17.60% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 50.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $264.74 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2023, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $291.75 million.

HPK Dividends

HighPeak Energy Inc. has its next earnings report out between August 07 and August 11. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. HighPeak Energy Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.10, with the share yield ticking at 0.70% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

HighPeak Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK)’s Major holders

HighPeak Energy Inc. insiders hold 86.96% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 9.85% of the shares at 75.55% float percentage. In total, 9.85% institutions holds shares in the company, led by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 7.31 million shares (or 6.46% of shares), all amounting to roughly $168.22 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Syntal Capital Partners, LLC with 0.91 million shares, or about 0.80% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $20.88 million.

We also have Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the HighPeak Energy Inc. (HPK) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.18 million shares. This is just over 0.16% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $4.02 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.15 million, or 0.13% of the shares, all valued at about 4.05 million.