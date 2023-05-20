Now Is The Time To Build A Position In ClearSign Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:CLIR)

ClearSign Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:CLIR)’s traded shares stood at 0.33 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.07. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.45, to imply an increase of 7.65% or $0.1 in intraday trading. The company has a valuation of $52.81M, with an average of 77310.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 36.57K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for ClearSign Technologies Corporation (CLIR), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give CLIR a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.04.

ClearSign Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:CLIR) trade information

After registering a 7.65% upside in the last session, ClearSign Technologies Corporation (CLIR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.7500 this Friday, 05/19/23, jumping 7.65% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 33.03%, and 59.80% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 170.52%. Short interest in ClearSign Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:CLIR) saw shorts transact 0.37 million shares and set a 8.04 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $6.00, implying an increase of 75.83% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $6.00 and $6.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CLIR has been trading -313.79% off suggested target high and -313.79% from its likely low.

ClearSign Technologies Corporation (CLIR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing ClearSign Technologies Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. ClearSign Technologies Corporation (CLIR) shares are 125.75% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 12.50% against 2.80%. Revenue is forecast to grow 20.00% this quarter before jumping 20.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 1,132.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $600k. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2023, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $610k.

CLIR Dividends

ClearSign Technologies Corporation has its next earnings report out on May 18. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. ClearSign Technologies Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

ClearSign Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:CLIR)’s Major holders

ClearSign Technologies Corporation insiders hold 20.11% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 6.60% of the shares at 8.26% float percentage. In total, 6.60% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 1.07 million shares (or 2.77% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.85 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Stifel Financial Corporation with 0.29 million shares, or about 0.74% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $0.23 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the ClearSign Technologies Corporation (CLIR) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.58 million shares. This is just over 1.52% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.31 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.45 million, or 1.17% of the shares, all valued at about 0.24 million.