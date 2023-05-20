Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)’s traded shares stood at 0.66 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $14.10, to imply an increase of 1.66% or $0.23 in intraday trading. The BHVN share’s 52-week high remains $20.57, putting it -45.89% down since that peak but still an impressive 60.71% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5.54. The company has a valuation of $976.71M, with an average of 0.56 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 871.21K shares over the past 3 months.

Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) trade information

After registering a 1.66% upside in the last session, Biohaven Ltd. (BHVN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 15.24 this Friday, 05/19/23, jumping 1.66% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.60%, and 0.00% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 1.59%. Short interest in Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) saw shorts transact 7.01 million shares and set a 8.72 days time to cover.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Biohaven Ltd. (BHVN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Biohaven Ltd. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Biohaven Ltd. (BHVN) shares are -3.23% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 59.29% against 11.30%.

BHVN Dividends

Biohaven Ltd. has its next earnings report out between August 03 and August 07. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Biohaven Ltd. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)’s Major holders

Biohaven Ltd. insiders hold 14.61% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 94.77% of the shares at 110.99% float percentage. In total, 94.77% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Stifel Financial Corporation. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 5.62 million shares (or 8.24% of shares), all amounting to roughly $79.24 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Janus Henderson Group PLC with 5.26 million shares, or about 7.71% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $74.16 million.

We also have SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Biohaven Ltd. (BHVN) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2023, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF holds roughly 3.06 million shares. This is just over 4.48% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $43.1 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.04 million, or 2.99% of the shares, all valued at about 28.74 million.