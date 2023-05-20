Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ: NXT) -4.19% Away From High, Is Set For A Comeback?

Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT)’s traded shares stood at 0.79 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $39.16, to imply a decrease of -0.43% or -$0.17 in intraday trading. The NXT share’s 52-week high remains $40.80, putting it -4.19% down since that peak but still an impressive 27.89% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $28.24. The company has a valuation of $5.07B, with an average of 1.63 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.29 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Nextracker Inc. (NXT), translating to a mean rating of 2.20. Of 16 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give NXT a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 11 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.28.

Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT) trade information

After registering a -0.43% downside in the last session, Nextracker Inc. (NXT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 40.80 this Friday, 05/19/23, dropping -0.43% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.58%, and 14.24% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 28.56%. Short interest in Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT) saw shorts transact 4.2 million shares and set a 4.2 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $41.00, implying an increase of 4.49% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $35.00 and $45.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, NXT has been trading -14.91% off suggested target high and 10.62% from its likely low.

Nextracker Inc. (NXT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Nextracker Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 15.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 11 analysts is $474.05 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2023, a total of 11 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $530.35 million.

NXT Dividends

Nextracker Inc. has its next earnings report out in June. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Nextracker Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT)’s Major holders

Nextracker Inc. insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 57.21% of the shares at 57.21% float percentage. In total, 57.21% institutions holds shares in the company, led by TPG GP A, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 15.28 million shares (or 33.31% of shares), all amounting to roughly $554.02 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 4.27 million shares, or about 9.30% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $154.71 million.

We also have Blackrock Funds-Technology Oppportunities Port and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Nextracker Inc. (NXT) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2023, Blackrock Funds-Technology Oppportunities Port holds roughly 0.72 million shares. This is just over 1.56% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $21.83 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.32 million, or 0.70% of the shares, all valued at about 11.65 million.