Netcapital Inc. (NASDAQ: NCPL): What Value Is It And What Can You Do About It

Netcapital Inc. (NASDAQ:NCPL)’s traded shares stood at 0.34 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.95. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.96, to imply an increase of 4.26% or $0.08 in intraday trading. The NCPL share’s 52-week high remains $11.25, putting it -473.98% down since that peak but still an impressive 57.65% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.83. The company has a valuation of $12.35M, with an average of 0.3 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 246.52K shares over the past 3 months.

Netcapital Inc. (NASDAQ:NCPL) trade information

After registering a 4.26% upside in the last session, Netcapital Inc. (NCPL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.9800 this Friday, 05/19/23, jumping 4.26% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 18.79%, and 117.78% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 30.67%. Short interest in Netcapital Inc. (NASDAQ:NCPL) saw shorts transact 0.14 million shares and set a 0.29 days time to cover.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $3.00, implying an increase of 34.67% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $3.00 and $3.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, NCPL has been trading -53.06% off suggested target high and -53.06% from its likely low.

Netcapital Inc. (NCPL) estimates and forecasts

NCPL Dividends

Netcapital Inc. has its next earnings report out between August 07 and August 11. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Netcapital Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Netcapital Inc. (NASDAQ:NCPL)’s Major holders

Netcapital Inc. insiders hold 31.30% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 24.67% of the shares at 35.91% float percentage. In total, 24.67% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Bard Associates Inc. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 1.28 million shares (or 43.60% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.51 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Winthrop Advisory Group LLC with 46755.0 shares, or about 1.59% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $91639.0.

Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2023, Fidelity Series Total Market Index Fund holds roughly 4756.0 shares. This is just over 0.16% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $9321.0