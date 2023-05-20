Myomo Inc. (AMEX: MYO) Is A Good Bet For Risk-Tolerant Investors

Myomo Inc. (AMEX:MYO)’s traded shares stood at 0.49 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.86. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.45, to imply a decrease of -4.24% or -$0.02 in intraday trading. The MYO share’s 52-week high remains $2.55, putting it -466.67% down since that peak but still an impressive 17.78% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.37. The company has a valuation of $9.41M, with an average of 0.23 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 541.44K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Myomo Inc. (MYO), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give MYO a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.03.

Myomo Inc. (AMEX:MYO) trade information

After registering a -4.24% downside in the last session, Myomo Inc. (MYO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.5145 this Friday, 05/19/23, dropping -4.24% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -10.46%, and -32.00% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -12.93%. Short interest in Myomo Inc. (AMEX:MYO) saw shorts transact 38700.0 shares and set a 0.09 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $4.56, implying an increase of 90.13% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $1.75 and $8.50 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, MYO has been trading -1788.89% off suggested target high and -288.89% from its likely low.

Myomo Inc. (MYO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Myomo Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Myomo Inc. (MYO) shares are -47.62% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 79.61% against 17.80%. Revenue is forecast to grow 92.90% this quarter before jumping 80.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 24.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $5.9 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2023, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $4.86 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $3.68 million and $3.97 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 60.50% before jumping 22.50% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 55.60% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a 19.50% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -0.47% annually.

MYO Dividends

Myomo Inc. has its next earnings report out in June. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Myomo Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Myomo Inc. (AMEX:MYO)’s Major holders

Myomo Inc. insiders hold 12.95% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 21.69% of the shares at 24.92% float percentage. In total, 21.69% institutions holds shares in the company, led by AIGH Capital Management LLC. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 2.0 million shares (or 9.56% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.5 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Worth Venture Partners, Llc with 0.25 million shares, or about 1.17% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $0.18 million.

We also have Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Myomo Inc. (MYO) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund holds roughly 83910.0 shares. This is just over 0.40% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $42911.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 56600.0, or 0.27% of the shares, all valued at about 28945.0.