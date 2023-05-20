Lyell Immunopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: LYEL) Has Advanced -25.00% In 2023; Is The Share Price Attractive Enough At $10.00?

Lyell Immunopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL)’s traded shares stood at 0.78 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.76, to imply an increase of 9.52% or $0.24 in intraday trading. The LYEL share’s 52-week high remains $8.74, putting it -216.67% down since that peak but still an impressive 35.87% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.77. The company has a valuation of $688.90M, with an average of 1.07 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.06 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Lyell Immunopharma Inc. (LYEL), translating to a mean rating of 2.20. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give LYEL a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.27.

Lyell Immunopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL) trade information

After registering a 9.52% upside in the last session, Lyell Immunopharma Inc. (LYEL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.03 this Friday, 05/19/23, jumping 9.52% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 9.52%, and 23.21% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -20.46%. Short interest in Lyell Immunopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL) saw shorts transact 20.3 million shares and set a 21.97 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $7.25, implying an increase of 61.93% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $4.00 and $10.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, LYEL has been trading -262.32% off suggested target high and -44.93% from its likely low.

Lyell Immunopharma Inc. (LYEL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Lyell Immunopharma Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Lyell Immunopharma Inc. (LYEL) shares are -37.98% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -63.51% against 13.50%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -80.00% this quarter before falling -3.60% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -97.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $35.74 million and $1.8 million respectively in the corresponding quarters.

LYEL Dividends

Lyell Immunopharma Inc. has its next earnings report out in June. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Lyell Immunopharma Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Lyell Immunopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL)’s Major holders

Lyell Immunopharma Inc. insiders hold 15.72% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 68.19% of the shares at 80.91% float percentage. In total, 68.19% institutions holds shares in the company, led by MWG Management Ltd. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 20.16 million shares (or 8.08% of shares), all amounting to roughly $55.65 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Orland Properties Ltd. with 15.09 million shares, or about 6.05% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $41.66 million.

We also have SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Lyell Immunopharma Inc. (LYEL) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2023, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF holds roughly 4.93 million shares. This is just over 1.98% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $13.61 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 4.08 million, or 1.63% of the shares, all valued at about 11.25 million.